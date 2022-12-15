Son Of Longtime College Football Coach Is Transferring

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Florida Atlantic quarterback Willie Taggart Jr. has entered the NCAA transfer portal. His decision was made a month after his father was fired as the head coach of the Owls.

Now that Taggart has entered the transfer portal, he'll get to explore his options.

Taggart received limited playing time this season at Florida Atlantic. He was behind N'Kosi Perry on the depth chart.

Perry finished the 2022 season with 2,712 passing yards, 25 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also has 259 yards and six scores on the ground.

It's too early to tell what's next for Taggart. The sophomore quarterback has at least two seasons of eligibility remaining.

As for Taggart's father, it's also unclear what the future has in store for him. He had a 15-18 record as Florida Atlantic's head coach.

Once the regular season came to an end, Florida Atlantic hired former Texas coach Tom Herman to replace Taggart.