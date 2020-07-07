Son Of NFL Legend Ray Lewis Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Rahsaan Lewis, son of NFL legend Ray Lewis, has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Rahsaan’s collegiate career hasn’t panned out the way he’s hoped thus far. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound transfer spent his freshman year at UCF where he played primarily at defensive back. He played in just seven games for the Knights, racking up four tackles, but failed to record a stat on offense.

Ray’s son transferred to Florida Atlantic ahead of the 2019 season. The Owls WR played in just four games before deciding to use 2019 as a redshirt year. Now, after an already turbulent start to his collegiate career, Rahsaan is back in the transfer market for a second time.

Rahsaan has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal, as first reported by 247Sports. We have since confirmed the news.

Source: Florida Atlantic's Rahsaan Lewis, the son of Ray Lewis, enters NCAA transfer portal: https://t.co/p3uUPIwHBP pic.twitter.com/73Aqk00qzL — 247Sports (@247Sports) July 7, 2020

Rahsaan Lewis has made it clear he wants to play on offense during his collegiate career. He started his college football days at defensive back for the Knights, despite playing primarily on offense during his senior year of high school.

Rahsaan was given a shot at receiver for the Owls, but failed to make much of an impact. It’ll be interesting to see where he ends up next.

Many expect Ray’s son to stay put in the Sunshine State. FIU and Florida A&M could be schools to watch here.