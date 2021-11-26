CFB Quarterback Playing Game Today Despite Torn ACL

No one should ever question South Alabama quarterback Jake Bentley’s toughness. Although it sounds a bit crazy, Bentley is playing this Friday for the Jaguars with a torn ACL.

Bentley suffered a torn ACL on Nov. 6 against Troy. Instead of getting surgery as soon as possible, he decided to wait until after the final game of his college career.

“South Alabama QB Jake Bentley is playing his final football game today,” ESPN analyst Cole Cubelic tweeted. “Without an ACL that he tore on November 6th vs Troy. Rather than have surgery and miss the rest of the season, he opted to rehab and play one final game then have it repaired before pursuing a career in coaching.”

This is the third time in Bentley’s career that he has suffered a torn ACL. He underwent a pair of ACL procedures earlier in his playing career.

Judging by Bentley’s performance today, ACLs are a tad overrated. Well, not really, but he’s playing very well considering the circumstances.

Bentley completed 12-of-18 pass attempts in the first half for 134 yards and a touchdown. South Alabama currently has a 10-0 lead over Coastal Carolina.

If Bentley can lead South Alabama to an upset over Coastal Carolina this Friday while playing on a torn ACL, it would be an epic way to end his collegiate career.