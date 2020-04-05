South Carolina Fans Upset With Coach’s Dabo Swinney Tweet

Mike Bobo has only been at South Carolina for a couple of months, but the Gamecocks’ new offensive coordinator has already caused a bit of a stir on Twitter.

The South Carolina assistant coach made a reference to “Tiger King” – the hit Netflix documentary about big-cat turf wars – that isn’t sitting well with some of the fan base.

Bobo referred to Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney as “the real Tiger King.”

Some of South Carolina’s fan base isn’t happy with the remark. They feel there’s no need to poke the bear that is Clemson football.

Others just did not find it funny.

Wait what — 🅱️🅾️ (@11_bo) April 3, 2020

Bobo comes to South Carolina after five seasons as Colorado State’s head coach.

Clemson has beaten the Gamecocks in six straight meetings. South Carolina’s last win came during the 2013 season.