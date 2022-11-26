Look: College Football Coach Called Out ESPN Analyst After Win

COLUMBIA, SC - November 19: South Carolina Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer reacts to a call on the field during the third quarter of a college football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Columbia, SC. (Photo by Austin McAfee/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Shane Beamer's stock at South Carolina continues to soar. On Saturday, he led his crew to a road victory over No. 8 Clemson.

Following the upset win over Clemson, Beamer called out ESPN analyst Jesse Palmer.

Beamer brought up Palmer's recent comments about Clemson needing a big win to impress the College Football Playoff committee.

"I heard Jesse Palmer on TV last night, and I love Jesse. But he said, 'Clemson needs a big win to impress the committee,'" Beamer said. "Clemson needed to worry about winning the football game, because we got a confident bunch and a hell of a football team coming in here."

Clearly, Beamer keeps receipts.

Clemson's loss to South Carolina pretty much seals the deal that it will not make the CFP this season.

South Carolina, meanwhile, has to feel great about itself heading into the bowl season. The Gamecocks have won back-to-back games against teams ranked in the top 10.