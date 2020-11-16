South Carolina Job Candidate Has Brutally Honest Response

Midway through his fifth year at South Carolina, Will Muschamp has been relieved of his duties as head football coach.

With such a high-profile position opening up, many analysts have already started speculating about who’ll take the Gamecocks coaching job. Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell is one name being thrown into the mix as a potential taker.

Scott Eisberg, sports director for WCIV in Charleston, reached out to Chadwell over text to ask if he had any comment on the newly-opened South Carolina job. The Coastal Carolina coach had a hilarious response to the question.

“Right now my wife’s van has a brake light out,” Chadwell wrote over text. “I’m focused on trying to fix it without getting her upset. I’ve got bigger issues to worry about.”

I reached out to current Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell about the South Carolina head coaching vacancy. His response… pic.twitter.com/eQCHkBlSO9 — Scott Eisberg (@SEisbergWCIV) November 16, 2020

Chadwell has led the Chanticleers to their best start in program history. The third-year coach has completely turned the program around. In his first year with the team, Coastal went 3-9 — the next year, 5-7. This year Coastal have rolled to a 7-0 record and earned the No. 15 spot in the AP top 25.

The Gamecocks could certainly use some of Chadwell’s turnaround magic. This year’s 2-5 record is the worst start for South Carolina since 2016.

With Muschamp’s buyout reaching more than $13 million, it seems as though South Carolina has an immediate replacement in mind. Only time will tell who that replacement will be.