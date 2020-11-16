South Carolina’s AD Was Asked About Hugh Freeze Today

After the ground-breaking fire of South Carolina’s Will Muschamp Sunday evening, the biggest question is: who does the job go to now?

With Muschamp’s buyout reaching upwards of 13 million, it stands to reason the program has an immediate replacement in mind. But, the Gamecocks continue to play their cards close to their chest amid a flurry of questions about potential candidates.

Liberty’s Hugh Freeze has been discussed by college football analysts as a solid replacement option. South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner was asked about Freeze as a potential hire during a Monday morning press conference.

“I’m not going to speak about any particular candidates. Nobody is ruled out,” Tanner answered. “We will be looking at a long list of candidates and that work started last night. So, at this point, we will consider a lot of different people and we are in the process of narrowing that list down.”

Hugh Freeze, Billy Napier, Jamey Chadwell, Rhett Lashlee and Luke Fickell are all names to keep an eye on at South Carolina — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) November 16, 2020

In his first year at Liberty in 2019, Freeze led the Flames to and 8-5 finish and a bowl game victory. This year, the former Ole Miss coach has already matched that win total, going a perfect 8-0 on the season so far.

South Carolina is also considering another undefeated, small-market coach in Coastal Carolina’s Jamey Chadwell. The third-year head coach has led the Chanticleers to their best start in program history at 7-0.

The Gamecocks are off to their worst start since 2016 with a record of 2-5. Whoever they hire, South Carolina fans hope Muschamp’s replacement can turn their struggling program around.