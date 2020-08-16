2 College Football Players Arrested In Connection To Murder

Two college football players have reportedly been arrested in connection to a murder of a student at the university.

Four men were reportedly arrested on Friday night in connection to the August 11 death of Southern Arkansas University senior Joshua Smith.

Odies Wilson of North Little Rock, Arkansas; Le’Kamerin (Kam) Tolbert of Little Rock, Arkansas; Quincy Isaiah Lewis of Little Rock, Arkansas; and Shaivonn (Shakey) Robinson of Vacherie, Louisiana, were arrested on Friday night. They have reportedly been charged with capital murder.

Tolbert and Robinson are currently listed on the roster for the Southern Arkansas football team. Tolbert is a redshirt freshman linebacker and Robinson is a sophomore defensive end. Wilson previously played on the team.

MyArklaMiss.com had some details on the shooting:

The university says at approximately 12:31 A.M., three students living off-campus met “individuals not believed to be associated” with SAU in the parking lot of the Donald W. Reynolds campus community center. After a discussion, several shots were fired. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. Another student was taken to Magnolia Regional Medical Center and was stable. The four suspects are currently being held awaiting Monday arraignment at 3:00 p.m. Additional charges may be filed. The investigation is ongoing.

SAU President Dr. Trey Berry released a statement on the tragedy.

We are grateful for the great work of the SAU Police Department, the Magnolia Police Department, Columbia County Sheriff’s Department, the Arkansas State Police, and U. S. Marshalls. Their persistence on this case brings a grieving family one step closer to resolve and allows our community to rest easier knowing that the suspects in this case have been identified.”

Our thoughts remain with the victim’s family and friends.