Southern Miss Has Officially Joined A New Conference

On Tuesday afternoon, Southern Miss announced it has officially joined a new conference.

The Sun Belt Conference announced on Tuesday Southern Miss is the newest member of the league. The decision came after an unanimous vote of the Sun Belt CEOs. Southern Miss will become members no later than July 1, 2023.

“This is a big day for our conference. We are thrilled to welcome The University of Southern Mississippi to the Sun Belt. Southern Miss brings a host of strengths to our conference. They are competitive across all of their sports, have a strong brand and are supported by a great fan base. The electric atmosphere surrounding their games is a tradition we are proud to now be a part of,” said Keith Gill, Sun Belt Conference Commissioner.

“Membership in the Sun Belt Conference is an exciting opportunity for The University of Southern Mississippi, for our student-athletes, for our alumni and fans, and for the University’s host communities,” said University President Rodney D. Bennett. “This move will allow Southern Miss student-athletes to compete in what is fast-becoming the best Group of Five conference in the country and will provide greater visibility for the University’s championship athletics programs.”

Conference realignment took center stage after Texas and Oklahoma announced their departures for the SEC. That shook up the college sports landscape, where dominos keep shifting.

Southern Miss is just the latest example.