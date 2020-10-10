It was a wild afternoon for Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler.

After leading his team to an early 10-0 lead, two quick turnovers led to the first-year starter riding the bench for the rest of the first half. But Rattler returned to start the second half and promptly helped OU take a two-touchdown lead. The game eventually went to overtime, where Rattler shined. He finished 23-of-35 for 209 yards with three touchdowns and an interception, adding 51 yards and a score on the ground.

Rattler has had an up-and-down start to his college career. After his team’s win on Saturday, he took to Twitter with a message for his fans.

In short, he seems to be embracing the adversity.

“Always seek out the seed of triumph in every amount of adversity.” 🎯 Love my squad!!! Wouldn’t want to be at battle with anybody else. We never quit and kept swinging. Time to get back to work! — Spencer Rattler (@SpencerRattler) October 10, 2020

It’s going to be an uphill battle for Oklahoma when it comes to both the Big 12 title race and the College Football Playoff. A confident Spencer Rattler is a must if the Sooners have a shot at achieving either of those goals.

Oklahoma is now 1-2 in the Big 12. The Sooners fell to both Kansas State and Iowa State to start the season.

OU will have a bye next week to prepare for TCU on October 24. They will likely need to run the table to factor into the playoff picture late.