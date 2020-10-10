The Spun

It was a wild afternoon for Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler.

After leading his team to an early 10-0 lead, two quick turnovers led to the first-year starter riding the bench for the rest of the first half. But Rattler returned to start the second half and promptly helped OU take a two-touchdown lead. The game eventually went to overtime, where Rattler shined. He finished 23-of-35 for 209 yards with three touchdowns and an interception, adding 51 yards and a score on the ground.

Rattler has had an up-and-down start to his college career. After his team’s win on Saturday, he took to Twitter with a message for his fans.

In short, he seems to be embracing the adversity.

It’s going to be an uphill battle for Oklahoma when it comes to both the Big 12 title race and the College Football Playoff. A confident Spencer Rattler is a must if the Sooners have a shot at achieving either of those goals.

Oklahoma is now 1-2 in the Big 12. The Sooners fell to both Kansas State and Iowa State to start the season.

OU will have a bye next week to prepare for TCU on October 24. They will likely need to run the table to factor into the playoff picture late.


