Spencer Rattler Trending For Controversial Quarterback Ranking

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Another day, another controversial ranking of quarterbacks.

It appears Pro Football Focus saw the vitriol from an ESPN poll not including Lamar Jackson among its top-10 NFL quarterbacks and wanted to join the party. When listing college football's top-10 passers, the site raised some eyebrows by placing Spencer Rattler third behind Alabama's Bryce Young and USC's Caleb Williams.

That ranking wouldn't have been controversial last summer, as Rattler entered the 2021 season with Heisman hopes. However, Oklahoma benched him for Williams during the season.

Fans are surprised, and in many instances angry, to see South Carolina's new quarterback ranked above Ohio State standout CJ Stroud.

While No. 3 is probably too high for Rattler, it's also far too soon to write him off. Although he lost his starting job, he also finished the season with a 74.9 percent completion rate and 155.5 quarterback rating. The Sooners were 5-0 when Williams replaced him to lead a comeback victory over Texas.

The 21-year-old maintains the talent to earn a spot among the nation's premier college quarterbacks. However, placing him there before the upcoming season is a bet on his potential rather than an assessment at past results.