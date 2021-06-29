Sporting News Ranks College Football’s 10 Best Head Coaches

Who is the best coach in college football? That’s obvious. It’s Nick Saban. And Dabo Swinney‘s No. 2. But what about the rest of the sport?

Bill Bender of Sporting News released a ranking of the top 10 coaches in college football on Tuesday. Saban and Swinney top the list. Behind them? Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley checks in at No. 3. That’s a debatable placement, all options considered.

Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly, Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher, Ohio State’s Ryan Day and Georgia’s Kirby Smart follow Riley at four, five, six and seven. Florida’s Dan Mullen, Iowa State’s Matt Campbell and North Carolina’s Mack Brown round out the top 10.

Take a look at the full ranking below, courtesy of SEC Network’s Paul Finebaum.

There’s no doubt Lincoln Riley is one of the best in the game. But is he really the third-best coach in the sport?

Riley and Sooners have yet to win a College Football Playoff game. Sure, Oklahoma’s the best Big 12 team and it isn’t all that close. But in terms of national accomplishments, the Sooners don’t have many in recent years.

Fisher’s won a national championship. Kelly’s been to one. Day’s won a playoff game and been to the national championship. Smart has as well.

Until Riley wins a playoff game and takes the Sooners to the national championship, his ranking among college football coaches will remain debatable.