Sporting News Reveals Its College Football Coach Of The Year

On Thursday, TCU's Sonny Dykes was officially named the Sporting News Coach of the Year.

Dykes was hired as TCU's head coach in late November of 2021. It'd be an understatement to say his first season with the Horned Frogs has been a success.

Not only did TCU finish the regular season with a 12-1 record, the program clinched a College Football Playoff berth. Dykes' squad will face Michigan in the semifinals later this month.

The fact that Dykes elevated TCU's program in just one year made him an easy pick for Sporting News.

"For that remarkable turnaround in Year 1 and leading the first Texas-based school to the CFP, Sonny Dykes has been named Sporting News Coach of the Year," Bill Trocchi wrote.

If Dykes leads TCU to a national title this season, he'll be considered a legend.

Even if he doesn't, there's no question that Dykes has TCU's football team on the right path for 2023 and beyond.