Sporting News Releases Way-Too-Early 2020 Preseason Top 25

Way-too-early 2020 preseason top 25 polls continue to roll in ahead of Monday night’s College Football Playoff national championship game between No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson.

Sporting News is the latest to release their 2020 preseason poll.

Clemson, which will play for a national championship on Monday night, comes in at No. 1 in the poll. The Tigers will return quarterback Trevor Lawrence and a load of talent on both sides of the ball.

“The beat goes on under Dabo Swinney. The Tigers figure to suffer some attrition to the NFL, but the offense runs around the junior trio of Trevor Lawrence, Lyn-J Dixon and Justyn Ross. Clemson also has the No. 1 recruiting class coming in, and defensive lineman Bryan Bresee will play right away,” Sporting News writes.

Ohio State, which lost to Clemson in devastating fashion in the Fiesta Bowl, comes in at No. 2. The Buckeyes will return Justin Fields in Ryan Day’s second season. Like Clemson, Ohio State has been recruiting at an elite level and will boast several elite players on both sides of the ball.

Here’s Sporting News’ full top 10:

Clemson Ohio State Alabama LSU Georgia Oregon Oklahoma Notre Dame Penn State Florida

LSU at No. 4 might be the biggest question right now. The Tigers are having an incredible season, but will they be able to replicate that offensive success without Joe Burrow? Coach O’s team should be a top 10 team without Burrow in 2020, but No. 4 might be a stretch.