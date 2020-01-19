Sports Illustrated Releases 2020 Preseason Top 25 Poll

Way-too-early preseason top 25 polls for the 2020 college football season continue to roll in following LSU’s win over Clemson in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Monday evening.

Clemson appears to be a consensus preseason No. 1 team. Trevor Lawrence is returning under center and the Tigers learned on Friday that star running back Travis Etienne will also be back in 2020.

Ohio State, which lost to Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal, comes in as the preseason No. 2 in most polls. The Buckeyes have Justin Fields returning in 2020, along with almost all of his top wide receivers. Ryan Day’s team will need to replace J.K. Dobbins, Chase Young and others, but the talent pool is pretty stacked in Columbus.

Here’s Sports Illustrated’s 2020 preseason top 10:

Clemson Georgia Ohio State Alabama Penn State Oregon Oklahoma Florida Notre Dame LSU

As you can see, Georgia – not Ohio State – comes in at No. 2 in Sports Illustrated’s preseason poll. This is somewhat of a surprise, since nearly everyone else has the Buckeyes as the team behind Clemson. Sports Illustrated is high on transfer quarterback Jamie Newman, though.

“Combine that key transfer with the monster recruiting classes that Kirby Smart has stacked up, and Georgia could be next season’s LSU. (But the offensive line will have to be largely rebuilt.)” SI.com writes.

Who do you like most heading into the 2020 season?