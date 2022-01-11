Sports Illustrated Releases Commemorative Georgia Championship Cover

For the first time since 1980, the Georgia Bulldogs are national champions. On Monday night, they took down the Alabama Crimson Tide by a final score of 33-18.

The Bulldogs managed to snap their 41-year championship drought by playing complimentary football.

Not only was Georgia’s defense relentless all night, Stetson Bennett made some big throws. He finished the game with 224 passing yards and two touchdowns.

In honor of Georgia’s championship win, Sports Illustrated has released a special cover to commemorate the program’s special season.

Georgia fans can own this Sports Illustrated cover by paying $15.99 plus $4.00 for shipping and handling.

Here’s how the cover looks:

A QB's story that's the stuff of screenplays. A student finally outsmarting his teacher. Erasing a decades-long drought.@ByPatForde on how Georgia finally found a way to beat Alabama: https://t.co/7F124cGJKa pic.twitter.com/BiH49a7VMK — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 11, 2022

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart knows just how special this moment is for the program and its fan base. Following the win over Alabama, he revealed how significant this championship is for everyone involved.

“I’m so happy for the Georgia people,” Smart said, via CBS Sports. “I told the guys in the locker room, ‘Take a picture of this.’ … As they say, they become legendary. It’s not just for me; it’s for all these guys.”

This season will go down as one Georgia fans will never forget, that’s for sure.