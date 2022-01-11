Sports Illustrated Releases Its 2022 Preseason Top 25 Poll

It’s never too early to look ahead to next season.

The 2021 college football season wrapped up on Monday night, with the Georgia Bulldogs winning their first national championship in 40 years, taking down Alabama in the College Football Playoff national championship game.

Georgia former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett led the Bulldogs to a huge fourth quarter performance, topping Nick Saban’s team, 33-18, in Indianapolis.

Alabama will be back with a vengeance in 2022, of course. The Crimson Tide will likely enter the 2022 season ranked No. 1 in the country.

Sports Illustrated has already released its way-too-early preseason top 25 poll.

Here’s Sports Illustrated’s preseason top 10:

Alabama Ohio State Georgia Clemson Utah Texas A&M Michigan Wake Forest Notre Dame Oklahoma

As you can see, it’s the usual suspects up top, though there are some new faces in the top 10, with Wake Forest getting some early love.

You can view Sports Illustrated’s full top 25 here.