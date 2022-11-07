Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Goes Viral At LSU Game

MIAMI, FL - MAY 10: Brooks Nader attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019 Issue Launch at Seaspice on May 10, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

LSU had some pretty big names on hand for the Tigers' upset win over Alabama on Saturday night.

Among them: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model Brooks Nader.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model and her family were on hand for the epic game at Tiger Stadium on Saturday night.

Nader took to social media following the LSU win on Saturday evening, as the Tigers topped the Crimson Tide.

Brooks and her sisters were on the field for LSU's win over Alabama on Saturday night.

It was a pretty special evening for Tigers fans.

LSU improved to 7-2 on the season following the big win over Alabama on Saturday night.