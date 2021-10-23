Sports Media World Reacts To Bill Walton’s College GameDay Appearance

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay paid a visit to one of the biggest Pac-12 games of the season.

It was only fitting, then, that they brought in one of the conference’s biggest supporters. The legendary Bill Walton joined Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit and the rest of the College GameDay crew on set this morning.

Before he even made his way up to the stage, fans knew they were in for a great show. Not even a minute into his appearance, Rece Davis tried to plug an ad for Coors Light, which illicit a response from Walton.

“Coors Light? I’ll take one,” Walton said to get the show started.

Fans loved it immediately.

“Coors Light? I’ll take one!” — Bill Walton, off to a perfect start. — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) October 23, 2021

“Does Alabama play road games? How about they come to the Rose Bowl, the conference of champions?” Walton said.

“Bill Walton is a legend,” said most of the college football world.

“Does Alabama play road games? How bout they come to the Rose Bowl, the conference of champions?” Bill Walton is a legend 😂 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 23, 2021

“Might be the best guest picker of all time,” said another fan.

Might be the best guest picker of all time https://t.co/QXIvqub9di — Brian Holland (@BHollandSports) October 23, 2021

Bill Walton is one of the most beloved personalities in sports. Few people can handle his personality better than college basketball play-by-play man Dave Pasch.

Rece Davis did a solid job today, but the show still went over by a solid five minutes – pushing back ESPN’s coverage of Oklahoma-Kansas.

It was all worth it in the end, though, for college football fans who wanted to hear what Walton had to say.