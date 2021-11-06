Sports Media World Reacts To Lee Corso’s Performance Today

ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Cincinnati earlier Saturday morning ahead of a significant game for the Bearcats.

The College Football Playoff rankings emerged earlier this week and the committee didn’t show much love for Cincinnati. Despite their undefeated season – which included a major win over Notre Dame – the Bearcats came in at No. 6 in the initial rankings.

It’s a tough break for Luke Fickell and company, who don’t have much left on their schedule to impress the committee. Instead, Cincinnati will need to win on style points with blowout wins the rest of the season.

Before they face off against Tulsa, though, ESPN’s crew broke down the coming action. Earlier this morning, legendary analyst Lee Corso made his headgear pick.

He’s rolling with Cincinnati.

In GameDay's first trip to Cincy, Coach takes the Bearcats‼️ pic.twitter.com/AbxHeNxItD — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 6, 2021

Lee Corso has been a fan favorite for years. The 86-year-old analyst might not be as young as he once was, but every time he’s on camera the nation quiets down to listen.

Before today’s show, Corso had a special visiter. The former Louisville coach was visited by former Cardinals star Tom Jackson.

“Pretty special reunion here in Cincinnati when Tom Jackson surprised his former college coach Lee Corso. Corso has called TJ the best player he ever coached,” ESPN’s Seth Markman said.

Pretty special reunion here in Cincinnati when Tom Jackson surprised his former college coach Lee Corso. Corso has called TJ the best player he ever coached. pic.twitter.com/pZugxtuwgH — Seth Markman (@tunasweasel) November 6, 2021

Arguably the best part of the show came following Corso’s headgear pick. The Cincinnati mascot put on a Lee Corso head.

Check it out.

Corso putting on The Bearcat's head today was expected. The Bearcat putting on Lee Corso's head was a surprise. 😂 https://t.co/pOn3ewAll6 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 6, 2021

Corso is a living legend in the college football world.