Sports World Is Praying For ESPN Reporter's Family Today

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 05: A view of the logo during ESPN The Party on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for ESPN)

The sports world is praying for a longtime ESPN reporter's family on Monday morning.

Longtime sports reporter Jen Lada announced on Monday morning that her father has passed away. Lada's father was injured during a trip in South Dakota.

"On Sunday, August 28th, Bill and a couple of his friends were completing a motorcycle road trip through South Dakota, fulfilling Bill's dream of taking an adventure to see Sturgis, Deadwood, and Mount Rushmore. The group was near the entrance of Hells Canyon, on their way to load their bikes on the trailer and return to Illinois, when Bill had a stroke and crashed," the GoFundMe wrote last month.

Saturday night, Bill passed away.

"On Sat night, a little more than a month after his motorcycle accident, my Dad passed away. One of one. A force. The original Lada storyteller. Devastated but endlessly thankful for the support & kindness that our family has been shown by so many. Just miss him tremendously," Lada shared.

Our thoughts are with Jen and her family right now.

"I’m so sorry, Jen," one fan wrote.

"So sorry Jen. May his memory be a blessing for all who loved and knew him," another fan wrote.

"I just went through this as well. Just know that it will pass and you'll get through it. Best wishes," one fan added.

"I am so sorry, Jen. May his memory be a blessing forever. We have you all in our prayers," another fan added.

Rest in peace, Bill.