Sports World Is Praying For Iowa Football Player Today

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 31: Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Jack Campbell (31) watches Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Destin Wade (15) prior to a snap during the TransPerfect Music City Bowl between the Kentucky Wildcats and Iowa Hawkeyes, December 31, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The sports world is praying for an Iowa Hawkeyes football player and his family on Saturday.

On Saturday, Iowa topped Kentucky in the Music City Bowl. Following the game, the Hawkeyes shared some tragic news.

The grandfather of Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell was killed in a car accident on Friday night. Campbell was informed of the tragic news on Saturday.

Iowa released an official statement on the tragic passing on Saturday afternoon.

The sports world is praying for the family of the Iowa football player on Saturday.

"Tragic about Jack Campbell's grandfather, William Smith, who was killed at 76 in a one-car accident last night. Family didn't tell Jack until after the game, "so that Jack would have one last time to play with his teammates." Smith is the father of Campbell's step-mother, Jen," one fan wrote.

"Unbelievable. Prayers to him and his family," one fan added.

"This is heartbreaking stuff. Best thoughts to the Campbell family," another fan wrote.

Our thoughts are with Jack and his friends and family members on Saturday.