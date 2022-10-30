Sports World Reacts To Controversial Sideline Reporter News

KNOXVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 15: A general view of the play during the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on October 15, 2016 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

A college sideline reporter has reportedly lost her job in controversial fashion.

According to reports out of Tennessee, a sideline reporter stepped down after old tweets surfaced, in which she allegedly used the N-word.

Kasey Funderburg reportedly stepped down.

"A Tennessee athletic department spokesperson told Knox News that she resigned from that role on Thursday. The 26-year-old UT graduate also served as an on-air host for VFL Films and weekly coaches call-in show “Vol Calls.”

"Her profile page on the UT website has been deleted. She previously worked as a sideline reporter for digital basketball broadcasts on SEC Network+," Awful Announcing reports.

Not everyone agrees with the move, though.

"Shame on the University of Tennessee for firing a great employee based on Tweets she sent back in high school. We have to stop this absurd practice of canceling people for things they did on social media as teenagers. It’s indefensible," Clay Travis tweeted.

"Wait, so Kasey Funderburg took a position to protect @UTKnoxville ’s reputation and called out a tweet that she found racially insensitive. Then @UTKnoxville fired Kasey after someone dug up a 8-year-old tweet that had the N-word in it? She lost her livelihood for that?" another fan wondered.

"I'm telling you right now if someone went after Kasey Funderburg you got issues. I know her family and they are great people. You will find no better around," one fan added.

A petition was started to get Kasey her job back and it has more than 1,000 signatures.

However, it doesn't appear to have made an impact, as she still stepped down.