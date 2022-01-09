Sports World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit’s Performance Tonight

We’ve grown used to hearing Kirk Herbstreit’s voice on the call for marquee college football games throughout the football season. Saturday night brought a welcome change, though.

Herbstreit joined his booth partner, Chris Fowler, on the call for the Chiefs vs. Broncos game on ESPN on Saturday night. It was a seamless transition from the college game to NFL.

Herbstreit offered excellent analysis during the AFC West battle. His prior experience playing quarterback helped in breaking down Patrick Mahomes’ and Drew Lock’s performances, respectively.

ESPN should do everything it can to try and pull Herbstreit from college to the NFL.

“Need more Chris Fowler – Kirk Herbstreit NFL broadcasts. Excellent duo,” one fan said on Twitter.