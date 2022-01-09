Sports World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit’s Performance Tonight

We’ve grown used to hearing Kirk Herbstreit’s voice on the call for marquee college football games throughout the football season. Saturday night brought a welcome change, though.
Herbstreit joined his booth partner, Chris Fowler, on the call for the Chiefs vs. Broncos game on ESPN on Saturday night. It was a seamless transition from the college game to NFL.
Herbstreit offered excellent analysis during the AFC West battle. His prior experience playing quarterback helped in breaking down Patrick Mahomes’ and Drew Lock’s performances, respectively.
ESPN should do everything it can to try and pull Herbstreit from college to the NFL.
“Need more Chris Fowler – Kirk Herbstreit NFL broadcasts. Excellent duo,” one fan said on Twitter.
“Really enjoy Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit on the NFL call,” another commented.
“Impressed with how prepared Kirk Herbstreit is calling this Chiefs-Broncos game after a season of covering college football and on the weekend of the national championship,” one fan commented.
“ESPN should take Kirk Herbstreit off the studio shows and have him call both college games and MNF next season,” someone said. “He’s much better in the booth than the studio. It would improve MNF — and improve Gameday if they found the right replacement.”
Will Kirk Herbstreit eventually transition to the NFL? Fans are calling for it. ESPN should at least make the call.