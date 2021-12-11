Sports World Reacts To Lee Corso’s Performance This Morning

On Saturday morning, the College GameDay crew kicked off ahead of the biggest – and only real – game of the weekend.

One of the greatest rivalries in college football took center stage as Army and Navy prepared to do battle on the field. Army entered as the favorite, but anyone who’s watched this rivalry knows anything can happen.

Before the action on the field takes place, though, it was Lee Corso who stole the show this morning. The former Navy assistant coach made it clear he wasn’t going to be selecting Army.

Here’s how the fans reacted to his performance today.

“‘Bill, win or lose, we’ve been in this together. Go Navy!’ Lee Corso is the best!” Action Network said.

“Lee Corso is a national treasure. And the love and care that @KirkHerbstreit shows him every week is good for the soul,” another fan said.

“Lee Corso is one of the main reasons why I love CFB the way i do. This video is just awesome. The man is just pure passion and love,” said another fan.

“Seeing Lee Corso re-enact the role of Col. Jessup from A Few Good Men is all I need the rest of the day. Ol’ dude dropped the mic like a champ,” someone else said.

Who will win the Army-Navy game later this afternoon?