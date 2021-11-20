Sports World Reacts To Lee Corso’s Performance Today

Lee Corso and the rest of ESPN’s College GameDay crew were in Columbus this Saturday to preview a marquee matchup between No. 4 Ohio State and No. 7 Michigan State.

Before the show went live on Saturday morning, Corso caught up with Kirk Herbstreit to talk about all the memories he’s made in Columbus. He even confessed his love for Ohio State’s mascot, Brutus Buckeye.

During that early morning chat, Corso also revealed his ideal college football title game. It sounds like he wants to see Ohio State take on Georgia in the national championship.

“Ohio State is the real deal and No. 2 in the nation,” Corso said. “Not very far behind Georgia. That’s my opinion. In fact, the classic game would be Georgia versus Ohio State in the championship game.”

Lots of memories for LC in Columbus this morning before a big @CollegeGameDay at Ohio State!! pic.twitter.com/PQLUrEddLf — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) November 20, 2021

Of course, it wouldn’t be an episode of College GameDay without Corso making his headgear pick.

Right before Corso announced that he’s taking the Buckeyes, he told the crowd “Love conquers all.” That was his way of saying he’s going to be siding with Brutus Buckeye.

Ohio State fans certainly appreciate all the love that Corso has given the program over the past 25 years.

Here are some of the reactions to Corso’s performance:

25 years of Lee Corso picks pic.twitter.com/TwhejDgDeN — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) November 20, 2021

"My first love was Brutus" Never change Lee Corso 🤣 pic.twitter.com/8EwTcH71KP — Pickswise (@Pickswise) November 20, 2021

Lee Corso reminisces about some old Woody Hayes and Ohio State memories. Legend. https://t.co/LY86gezvEn — Eleven Warriors (@11W) November 20, 2021

Never change, Lee Corso.

ESPN’s College GameDay has not yet revealed its destination for Week 13.