Sports World Reacts To Lee Corso’s Performance Today

Lee Corso wearing an I Love New York T-Shirt while posing for a photo with Kirk Herbstreit.NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: ESPN's College GameDay Analysts Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit, pose for a photo during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Lee Corso was fired up for this Saturday’s edition of College GameDay. Throughout this morning’s broadcast, Corso had some interesting takes about the conference championships that’ll take place this weekend.

The biggest matchup College GameDay previewed this Saturday is the SEC Championship. Even though Georgia is undefeated and has been the No. 1 team for the majority of this season, Corso is picking Alabama to win.

“I like a team that’s most desperate, and that’s Alabama,” Corso told the College GameDay crew.

Corso played Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Sweet Home Alabama” song right before he made the pick. It was a great moment to say the least.

Alabama fans were certainly pleased with Corso’s pick. The same cannot be said for Cincinnati’s fan base.

Corso made it very clear during this Saturday’s broadcast that he doesn’t believe Cincinnati should make the College Football Playoff.

“I don’t think Cincinnati should be in [the College Football Playoff], win or lose,” Corso said. “It’s not because it’s Cincinnati, it’s because it’s The Group of 5…The Group of 5 should be in a separate ranking and go to New Year’s Day bowl game.”

Well, at least Houston fans don’t mind Corso’s disdain for Cincinnati.

Both the AAC Championship and SEC Championship will kick off at 4 p.m. ET.

We’ll find out soon enough if Corso made the right picks.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.