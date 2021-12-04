Sports World Reacts To Lee Corso’s Performance Today

Lee Corso was fired up for this Saturday’s edition of College GameDay. Throughout this morning’s broadcast, Corso had some interesting takes about the conference championships that’ll take place this weekend.

The biggest matchup College GameDay previewed this Saturday is the SEC Championship. Even though Georgia is undefeated and has been the No. 1 team for the majority of this season, Corso is picking Alabama to win.

“I like a team that’s most desperate, and that’s Alabama,” Corso told the College GameDay crew.

Corso played Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Sweet Home Alabama” song right before he made the pick. It was a great moment to say the least.

LEE CORSO BLASTING SWEET HOME ALABAMA pic.twitter.com/ka5HvhDxX0 — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) December 4, 2021

Lee Corso was the only that picked Bama to win the SEC Championship 🐘🏆 pic.twitter.com/HQct1J3mlc — Pickswise (@Pickswise) December 4, 2021

Alabama fans were certainly pleased with Corso’s pick. The same cannot be said for Cincinnati’s fan base.

Corso made it very clear during this Saturday’s broadcast that he doesn’t believe Cincinnati should make the College Football Playoff.

“I don’t think Cincinnati should be in [the College Football Playoff], win or lose,” Corso said. “It’s not because it’s Cincinnati, it’s because it’s The Group of 5…The Group of 5 should be in a separate ranking and go to New Year’s Day bowl game.”

Lee Corso seems like he needs to put his own head on this week… pic.twitter.com/zl5FInpMA1 — Justin H (@Captain_Cincy) December 4, 2021

Lee Corso, famous for Houston picks, has the Coogs upsetting Cincinnati today. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 4, 2021

Well, at least Houston fans don’t mind Corso’s disdain for Cincinnati.

Lee Corso has picked HOUSTON for the upset, let’s GO COOGS! pic.twitter.com/3IboxBaQBF — GoCoogs🐾 (@santiromero26) December 4, 2021

Both the AAC Championship and SEC Championship will kick off at 4 p.m. ET.

We’ll find out soon enough if Corso made the right picks.