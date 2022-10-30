Sports World Reacts To Michigan, Michigan State Fight Video

Video has emerged of the postgame fight between Michigan and Michigan State players on Saturday night.

The video appears to show a group of Michigan State players ganging up on one Michigan player.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said his players were "assaulted" by Michigan State's players. One Wolverine player was reportedly injured.

Video of the incident has gone viral.

It will be interesting to see what consequences there are to this fight on Sunday.

"Of course msu players can't accept defeat," one fan wrote.

"Im a spartan fan through and through, any player that participated in this should be done for the rest of the season," one fan added.

"That tunnel not helping," one fan added.

College football analyst Danny Kanell weighed in, too.

"I hate when teams get their butt kicked and then try and brawl after….like where was that fight the last 60 minutes Sparty??" he wrote.

Michigan's athletic director sounded off on the fight in the tunnel, as well.

Michigan beat Michigan State, 29-7.