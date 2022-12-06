Sports World Reacts To Stunning Transfer Portal Number

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 26: Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Drew Pyne (10) rolls out during a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the USC Trojans on November 26, 2022, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The NCAA transfer portal is starting to get really crowded.

According to On3, over 1,000 college football players have entered the transfer portal for the 2023 cycle.

DJ Uiagalelei, JT Daniels, Haynes King and Drew Pyne are just some of the quarterbacks who have entered the transfer portal.

The reactions to this development are mixed.

"People wanted this. Then it happened and people said it’s going to be very bad," one fan tweeted. "It has been bad, everyone sees this. No one will change it. Welcome to CFB on 2022. Market needs to reset itself and FAST."

"You can build an entire Pac-12 conference out of the transfer portal alone," a second fan said.

"I don’t like this," another fan wrote. "I don’t this this is what it should be about. Think they need to go back to the drawing board. College is about educating first and foremost. I get these guys are gifted. Having guys just transferring everywhere is crazy. Not a good look."

With the NIL era in full force, it's very possible this trend will continue for years to come.

While some college football fans may not like this new reality, it undoubtedly makes the offseason more interesting.