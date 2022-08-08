Sports World Reacts To The Katherine Webb Pool Photo
It's football season, so it shouldn't be surprising that Katherine Webb is trending on social media.
The wife of longtime NFL and former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron showed off her figure on social media earlier in the week.
Webb, 33, looked good poolside.
"33 and thriving ✨ (not my bday but I’m 33 and needed a good caption)," she wrote.
Good for Katherine Webb.
"HOONNNEEEYYYYYYYYY 🔥🔥🔥 YOU ARE STRAIGHT FIRE," one fan wrote.
"Thriving is damn right," another fan wrote.
"We wouldn’t be mad if you dropped that gym routine!" another fan posted.
"Goals at every single age!!!" one fan added.
Webb, of course, has been with the former Alabama star since his Crimson Tide playing days.
She famously went viral during the BCS National Championship Game, when Brent Musburger pointed her out in the crowd.
AJ McCarron is currently an NFL free agent.