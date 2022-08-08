Sports World Reacts To The Katherine Webb Pool Photo

It's football season, so it shouldn't be surprising that Katherine Webb is trending on social media.

The wife of longtime NFL and former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron showed off her figure on social media earlier in the week.

Webb, 33, looked good poolside.

"33 and thriving ✨ (not my bday but I’m 33 and needed a good caption)," she wrote.

Good for Katherine Webb.

"HOONNNEEEYYYYYYYYY 🔥🔥🔥 YOU ARE STRAIGHT FIRE," one fan wrote.

"Thriving is damn right," another fan wrote.

"We wouldn’t be mad if you dropped that gym routine!" another fan posted.

"Goals at every single age!!!" one fan added.

02 January 2014: Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback AJ McCarron's girlfriend Katherine Webb sits dejected late in the game in the Oklahoma Sooners 45-31 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Webb, of course, has been with the former Alabama star since his Crimson Tide playing days.

She famously went viral during the BCS National Championship Game, when Brent Musburger pointed her out in the crowd.

AJ McCarron is currently an NFL free agent.