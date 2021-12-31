Sports World Reacts To The Kirk Herbstreit Schedule News

Few in the football world are as busy as ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit.

Over the next week, he’ll be on the call for several major sporting events for the Worldwide Leader. His Friday kicked off with ESPN’s College GameDay, but he wasn’t done there.

He then had to hop on a jet so he can make it to Florida in time for the Orange Bowl. Once that is over, Herbstreit will have to get himself ready for College GameDay once again.

Herbstreit’s weekend will conclude with the Rose Bowl. He’ll be on the call for ESPN at 5 p.m. ET. And he’s still not done. He’ll also be calling a Monday Night Football game for the network before the national title game.

One fan had no idea there was a Monday Night Football double-header coming up.

“Quick pause here. There’s an NFL doubleheader a week from tomorrow?” the fan said.

Quick pause here. There’s an NFL doubleheader a week from tomorrow? https://t.co/bo1badWvNR — Steve Holley (@BySteveHolley) December 31, 2021

While most people were impressed with Kirk’s schedule, there’s always someone that needs to find the negative in every situation.

“Are we supposed to be impressed by this? He gets paid millions to be chartered on a PJ to call football games. Congrats,” said one salty coach.

Are we supposed to be impressed by this? He gets paid millions to be chartered on a PJ to call football games. Congrats https://t.co/Dz6MIPMqi4 — Zack Berkowitz (@CoachBerkowitz) December 31, 2021

Herbie is a busy man.