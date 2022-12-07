Sports World Reacts To Virginia Football Players Decision

31 October 2015: Virginia helmet prior to an NCAA football game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, VA. (Photo by Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire) (Photo by Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sports Wire/Getty Images

The NCAA will grant an extra year of eligibility to Virginia football players whose final season ended early due to the tragic Charlottesville shooting.

Per Greg Madia of The Daily Progress, UVA athletic director Carla Williams confirmed the NCAA approved the school's request. Virginia canceled the final two games after three players, Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D’Sean Perry, were shot and killed on Nov. 13.

The team attended a public memorial and funerals honoring the fallen players instead of closing the season against Coastal Carolina and Virginia Tech.

College football fans don't always see eye to eye with the NCAA, but they applauded this decision to extend an extra year to any Cavaliers player whose eligibility expired this season.

Madia noted that fifth-year wide receiver Billy Kemp IV and sixth-year defensive back Anthony Johnson already declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. Wideout Keytaon Thompson and defensive linemen Kam Butler, Jack Camper, and Devontae Davis are among the players now able to return for another season.

The university awarded posthumous degrees to honor the deceased students.