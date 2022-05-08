Standout Transfer Wide Receiver Is Down To 2 Teams

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: An 'SEC' logo is seen on an end zone pylon before the Missouri Tigers take on the Auburn Tigers during the SEC Championship Game at Georgia Dome on December 7, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Former UCF standout Jaylon Robinson is one of the top available wide receivers in the NCAA transfer portal.

Robinson, who began his college career at Oklahoma in 2018, has reportedly taken official visits to Ole Miss, Tennessee and TCU. A new report indicates he has narrowed his options down to the first two programs.

"It sounds like it is down to Ole Miss and Tennessee according to sources I have spoken with," 247Sports' Rusty Mansell wrote. "Right now with Josh Heupel having that relationship of coaching him before, the Vols may be in a good spot."

Robinson played for Heupel at UCF in 2019 and 2020, though he spent that first year redshirting after transferring from OU. The 5-foot-9, 180-pound playmaker had a breakout 2020 campaign, catching 55 passes for 979 yards and six scores.

He followed that up with 18 catches for 322 yards and two scores in six games in 2021. Injuries prevented Robinson from further production.

If Robinson does wind up choosing either Ole Miss or UT, he will be joining a program that has been busy in the portal this offseason, whichever one he chooses.

Ole Miss has landed a whopping 14 transfers in 2022, including wide receivers Jordan Watkins (Louisville) and Malik Heath (Mississippi State) and five-star USC quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Tennessee, meanwhile, has made seven additions through the portal, including former USC wideout Bru McCoy.