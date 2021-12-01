College football’s transfer portal just added a star quarterback out of the Mountain West.

Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener has reportedly entered the transfer portal. The timing of his decision is probably no coincidence.

The Bulldogs just lost their head coach, Kalen DeBoer, to the Washington Huskies. That just so happens to be the program Haener began his collegiate career with. Could a reunion be in the works?

Haener is going to be one of the most sought-after transfers in all of college football.

A big-time QB just entered the transfer portal tonight: Fresno State's Jake Haener. — Max Olson (@max_olson) December 1, 2021

Jake Haener put up monster stats for the Fresno State Bulldogs this season and even garnered some Heisman buzz. He threw for 3,810 yards and 32 touchdowns with nine picks. He added three touchdowns on the ground.

Haener led Fresno State to big wins over UCLA and San Diego State, both of which were road contests. He even almost pulled off a shocker in Eugene, Ore., but fell short in a 31-24 loss to the Oregon Ducks.

It’s highly likely Haener ends up back in Seattle. He’d reunite with his former Fresno State head coach and the program he began his collegiate career with. Washington could desperately use a player of his caliber, as well.

The Huskies finished the year at 4-8 and 3-6 in Pac-12 play. It was an atrocious season which ultimately resulted in the firing of Jimmy Lake.

Hiring Kalen DeBoer snuck under the radar in what’s been an unprecedented coaching carousel. But it was a strong move by Washington, a program living in the past, hoping to regain some sense of relevancy and compete with the Pac-12’s conference powers.

If Haener winds up back in Seattle, he could find himself on preseason Heisman lists next year.