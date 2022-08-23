Star College Football Running Back Stepping Away From Team

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 23: A Marshall Thundering Herd helmet with the logo during the second half during their game against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium on November 23, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

One of the top returning running backs in college football is taking a leave of absence from his team.

Marshall announced this morning that Rasheen Ali will be away from the team for "some time" and will likely miss some of the upcoming season as a result.

"Rasheen will be away from the team for some time, and as soon as he is mentally, physically and emotionally ready to return, he will be back," Marshall head coach Charles Huff said in a statement. "Our team and staff are doing a great job of supporting him and we are looking forward to getting him back soon."

Huff said Marshall does not have an anticipated date for when Ali will return.

Ali, a redshirt sophomore from Cleveland, Ohio, rushed for 1,401 yards and 23 touchdowns in 2021. He was named to the watch list for the Walter Camp Award earlier this summer.

Hopefully, Ali is able to work through whatever he needs to in order to feel like himself. Football is secondary here.

When he's ready to be back out on the field, we're sure Ali will have no trouble regaining the form he showed last fall.