Star College Football Wide Receiver Ruled Ineligible

The Big Ten has reportedly lost one of its best wide receivers ahead of the 2022 regular season.

According to a report on Saturday, Purdue No. 1 wide receiver Milton Wright has been ruled ineligible.

Wright, who was expected to step in for NFL wide receiver David Bell, reportedly has academic issues.

Purdue's Rivals.com site first reported the news:

Purdue receiver Milton Wright failed to meet academic eligibility standards and is no longer on the team, GoldandBlack.com has learned.

The senior-to-be was expected to be Purdue's No. 1 receiver in 2022 with David Bell off a year early to the NFL.

Wright missed the Boilermakers' Music City Bowl win vs. Tennessee in December because of academics. The Louisville, Ky., native also missed spring drills so he could focus on academics.

This is a pretty crushing blow for the Boilermakers.

Wright had 57 catches for 732 yards and seven touchdowns in 2021. He was expected to make an even bigger leap during the 2022 season.