Star Running Back Stepping Away: College Football World Reacts

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 23: A Marshall Thundering Herd helmet with the logo during the second half during their game against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium on November 23, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Marshall head coach Charles Huff announced that star running back Rasheen Ali will take an indefinite leave of absence from the team.

In a statement shared Tuesday, Huff said Ali will step away for an unknown amount of time and return "as soon as he is mentally, physically, and emotionally ready."

"Our team and staff are doing a great job of supporting him and we are looking forward to getting him back soon," Huff said. "Out of privacy and respect for Rasheen and his family, we will not comment further on this topic until he is back with us."

Ali powered Marshall's offense last season with 1,401 rushing yards and 23 rushing touchdowns as a freshman. Adding a receiving score and a 97-yard kickoff return to the house, his 25 touchdowns led the FBS last season.

The college football world wished Ali well and expressed hope of seeing a successful return to the gridiron.

Entering its first year in the Sun Belt Conference, Marshall will begin the season by hosting Norfolk State on Sept. 3. The Thundering Herd will then travel to South Bend to face Notre Dame the following week.