Breaking: Statement Released On College Football Playoff Expansion

In June, it was announced that the College Football Playoff management committee would consider expanding the field to 12 teams. On Wednesday, the college football world received an update on those plans.

Bill Hancock, the executive director of the College Football Playoff, revealed there are still several issues that need to be solved before a 12-team format becomes a reality.

“The College Football Playoff management committee met in Dallas today to discuss the possible expansion of the playoffs,” Hancock said in a statement. “As the committee moves forward, there remains issues to be discussed. Given the complexity of these matters, the management committee will meet again in Chicago next week to continue our discussions.

“As we said in June when the 12-team playoff was proposed, that was the first step in a long process. It is vital that all issues be fully explored and addressed.”

This doesn’t mean the management committee has given up on a 12-team format, but it does sound like those plans will take longer than expected to come to fruition.

When talking about this proposed format in June, Hancock said it would “provide more participation, for more players and more schools.”

Hopefully, the committee’s next meeting will help get this 12-team format moving in the right direction.