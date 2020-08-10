Stephen A. Smith: College Football Season Should Be Canceled

Stephen A. Smith has finally weighed in on college football’s 2020 season.

The 2020 college football season is hanging on by a thread. All eyes look to the Big Ten leaders as the Big Ten appears to be the conference closest to shutting down fall sports. The Pac-12 may be the next to follow suit.

No official decision has been made on the 2020 season just yet, though. Just a week ago, the Power Five conferences readjusted 2020 schedules to reduce the risks of playing in a pandemic. It’d be a bit odd for those same conferences to outright cancel the entire season just a week later.

Whether we choose to accept it or not, there’s a strong likelihood college football isn’t played in the fall. Stephen A. Smith thinks college football should cancelled as soon as today.

"The college football season should be canceled. It should be canceled today." —@stephenasmith on @FirstTake pic.twitter.com/h7KMyaQvaK — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) August 10, 2020

A lack of leadership seems to be the main issue in college football at the moment. A lack of uniformity is also hurting the conference’s decision making process.

“The college football season should be canceled,” Smith said on Monday. “It should be canceled today. I don’t take any pleasure in saying that. . . . College football is inept. It’s incompetent. It’s devoid of leadership. . . . They’re getting exactly what they deserve.”

Let’s hope this entire disaster serves as an example as to why college football needs better leadership. As for the 2020 season, it may be too late to find solutions.