Stetson Bennett Makes His Opinion On Florida Extremely Clear

ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 08: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs warms up prior to the game against the Auburn Tigers at Sanford Stadium on October 8, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett isn't dismissing Florida ahead of Saturday's SEC showdown.

The top-ranked Bulldogs opened as 22-point favorites to defeat the 4-3 Gators, representing the SEC matchup's largest spread since 1995. Georgia could fall into a trap game with No. 3 Tennessee waiting next weekend.

However, Bennett talked up Florida and head coach Billy Napier ahead of their upcoming encounter in Jacksonville.

"You can throw records or whatever you want to out the window more so than probably any other game on our schedule when we go down there and play Florida," Bennett said, per DawgNation's Connor Riley. "I think Coach Napier has built a good program. I loved him whenever he was at Louisiana. They’re always going to be a force to be reckoned with down there."

While the Bulldogs earned a 34-7 victory over the Gators last year, the ground game and defense carry them. Bennett completed just 10 passes and threw two interceptions, double the picks he's thrown in seven wins this season.

Bennett nearly played for Napier in Louisiana before returning to Georgia. He recalled breaking the news to the coach, whom he'll oppose for the first time this weekend.

"It was a tough phone call," Bennett said. "I’m sure he had to make those same phone calls when he had to go to Florida. That’s just this game. You make your decisions, you let them know, they say alright, you say alright and smile the next time you see them."

After winning a national title last season, Bennett has completed 70.7 percent of his passes with a 154.5 passer rating for the 7-0 Bulldogs. He'll look to play an efficient game against Florida to keep Georgia on a path back to the College Football Playoff.

Saturday's game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.