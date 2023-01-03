Stetson Bennett Makes His Opinion On Max Duggan Very Clear

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 10: (L-R) Quarterback Stetson Bennett of the Georgia Bulldogs, Quarterback Max Duggan of the TCU Horned Frogs, Quarterback C.J. Stroud of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Quarterback Caleb Williams of the USC Trojans pose with the Heisman Trophy after a press conference prior to the 2022 Heisman Trophy Presentation at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on December 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Few football scouts envisioned Stetson Bennett and Max Duggan facing off as starting quarterbacks in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

A former Georgia walk-on, Bennett improbably led the Bulldogs to a national title upon returning as a junior college transfer. He'll return to the grand stage to oppose Duggan, who began the season as TCU's backup.

Courtesy of Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Bennett commended his fellow Heisman Trophy finalist on steering the Horned Frogs to the National Championship.

"He's an A+ dude," Bennett said Tuesday. "He works hard. He's the heart and soul of that team. He's a leader. There's something to be said about his story and my story, and we're here at the end."

Bennett isn't Duggan's only fan in Georgia's locker room. Head coach Kirby Smart called Duggan "very smart" and lauded his ability to read defenses.

Like Bennett last year, Duggan will hope to cement his comeback tale with a championship. The senior leads the Horned Frogs into Los Angeles as 13-point underdogs to dethrone the Bulldogs' bid for back-to-back titles.

Either way, it'll be a great story for the victorious quarterback.