Stetson Bennett's Girlfriend Going Viral Before National Title

ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 08: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs warms up prior to the game against the Auburn Tigers at Sanford Stadium on October 8, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

We're less than 24 hours away from kickoff at the College Football Playoff national title game.

No. 1 Georgia is set to take on No. 3 TCU in Los Angeles on Monday evening.

Stetson Bennett is attempting to win his second straight national championship. His girlfriend, Cameron Liss, is trending ahead of kickoff.

"Happy birthday sweetheart! This past year has been a roller coaster for both of us and I thank God that we were by each other’s side through it all. Now let’s go grab some good food and celebrate," Bennett wrote on social media.

Stetson and Cameron have reportedly been dating for a couple of years.

She's a lifelong Georgia fan, too.

“I grew up in a family of Bulldogs. Both of my parents attended UGA during the Herschel Walker era, so my whole family has a deep passion for the Dawgs,” Liss said in a 2019 interview. “Additionally, there are several UGA alumni in my large extended family. I have also had the joy of attending UGA with two of my close cousins.”

We'll likely be seeing Cameron in attendance at the game on Sunday evening.

Kickoff between Georgia and TCU is set for 7:30 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on ESPN.