Steve Sarkisian Getting Crushed Following Texas' Upset Loss

AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 24: Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns reacts during the Texas Football Orange-White Spring Game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on April 24, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Steve Sarkisian is under heavy scrutiny after Texas suffered a surprising 37-34 overtime loss to Texas Tech on Saturday night.

The Longhorns, who entered the showdown ranked No. 22, held a 14-point lead late in the third quarter before falling short at Lubbock. They're now 2-2 this season and 7-9 since Sarkisian took over as head coach last year.

Many college football observers noted those subpar results and the team's struggles to preserve late leads under Sarkisian.

Few can blame Sarkisian for falling short against Alabama. The Longhorns nearly pulled off a monumental upset in Week 2 despite Quinn Ewers leaving the game early with an injury.

While Ewers remained out of action, Hudson Card went 20-of-30 for 277 passing yards, two touchdowns, and a pick in Saturday's loss to Texas Tech. Bijan Robinson added 101 rushing yards and a touchdown.

It still wasn't enough to take down the Red Raiders, who recorded 479 yards of total offense.

Amid a disappointing start to his coaching tenure, Sarkisian will look to right the ship when Texas hosts West Virginia.