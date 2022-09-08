Steve Sarkisian Has Major Health Update On Texas Before Game vs. Alabama

AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 24: Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns reacts during the Texas Football Orange-White Spring Game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on April 24, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Texas will need all hands on deck when hosting Alabama this Saturday.

Luckily for the Longhorns, that appears to be the case. Per Joe Cook of On3 Sports, head coach Steve Sarkisian said his players are all "good to go" against the Crimson Tide.

Following a 52-10 win over Louisiana-Monroe, Sarkisian's club will face the biggest test of the season when opposing the nation's top-ranked juggernaut.

Outside of Isaiah Neyor and Junior Angilau, who both suffered season-ending injuries, Alfred Collins was the most notable player the Longhorns missed in Week 1. The defensive lineman looks poised to commence his junior campaign this weekend.

Alabama also received some positive health news. Nick Saban said tight Cameron Latu is expected to play after missing the season opener against Utah Utah.

Even at full strength with a home-field advantage, Texas faces an uphill battle to a major upset. Per Cook, Sarkisian described his team's mindset entering the marquee matchup.

"I think our guys are pretty dialed into what we're trying to do in the game," he said. "Now at this point with 48 hours to go, it's about preparing yourself mentally, physically, emotionally to go out and execute the plan and to play for four quarters."

The showdown between the Longhorn and Crimson Tide kicks off at noon ET on FOX.