Steve Sarkisian Makes Plan For Suspended Wide Receiver Clear

Last week, Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns announced they suspended transfer wide receiver Agiye Hall.

Hall was arrested by UT police last Thursday night on a criminal mischief charge, according to multiple reports. The former four-star recruit reportedly damaged parking boot that had been placed on his vehicle, a Dodge Challenger.

It's unclear when Sarkisian will welcome Hall back on the team. However, the Texas head football coach made it clear Monday evening that he expects the transfer wide receiver to be back on the team at some point.

“'When the time is right, we’ll have him back on our team,'” Sark said in reference to suspended WR Agiye Hall. He added that Hall’s suspension occurred based on a body of work. #HookEm," said Jeff Howe.

This isn't the first time Agiye Hall has been in the negative spotlight.

Hall infamously tweeted "nah, calling it quits" after not being targeted in an SEC football game last year. He later deleted the tweet. Then earlier this year, Nick Saban suspended Hall for a violation of team rules.

The former top recruit went on to enter his name in the transfer portal before finding a new home in Austin. Hall had projected to be a prominent member of the Texas offense this upcoming season, but it's now unclear when he'll re-join his team.