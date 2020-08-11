Steve Spurrier Has A Suggestion For The ACC, SEC

Earlier this afternoon, the college football world received some bad news when both the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced the cancellation of their seasons.

Both conferences are reportedly hoping to play football in the spring. Unfortunately, the likelihood of that happening is nonexistent, according to former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer.

The ACC and SEC both released statements saying they are moving forward – with a cautious eye. Former college football coach Steve Spurrier has a suggestion for both of those conferences.

He thinks the ACC and SEC would have produced the eventual champion anyway – so the other conferences don’t need to play.

“Coach Spurrier called a few minutes ago,” Pat Dooley said. “Said the SEC and ACC should just play their seasons and winners face off for national title because one conference was going to win it anyway.”

Spurrier has a point.

The ACC and SEC have produced the last five national champions. The last non-ACC or SEC program to win the national title was Ohio State back in 2014-15.

Since then, Alabama and Clemson have each won two national titles while LSU took home the trophy last season.

Both Alabama and Clemson are heavy favorites to return to the College Football Playoff heading into the 2020 season. However, the Buckeyes were very much in the conversation before the Big Ten canceled its season earlier this afternoon.