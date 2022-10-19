Steve Spurrier Has Brutally Honest Admission On Florida Struggles

The Florida Gators are far removed from their glory days as an SEC juggernaut.

While once a Goliath in the conference, Florida has lost three of four SEC matchups this season and 11 of its last 14 dating back to late 2020. As Steve Spurrier recalled, it wasn't always that way.

Speaking on Pat Dooley's podcast, via Action Network's Brett McMurphy, the former Gators head coach discussed the massive disparity between his track record and their current struggles.

"I think we were on our 10th or 11th year before we lost 11 (SEC games)," Spurrier said.

Spurrier isn't too far off. His 11th SEC loss came in the 1999 SEC Championship Game to Alabama during his ninth season steering the program.

As McMurphy noted, Spurrier went 87-14 in conference play during his 12 seasons as head coach. They were 122-27-1 overall with a national championship and five other bowl-game victories.

The Gators have fallen to Kentucky, Tennessee, and LSU this season, and Billy Napier is in serious danger of dropping his next SEC contest. Following a bye week, Florida hosts No. 1 Georgia at The Swamp next Saturday afternoon.