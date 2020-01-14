Steve Spurrier Jr. Has Landed A New College Football Job

Mike Leach is bringing some of his assistant coaches from Washington State to Mississippi State. Steve Spurrier Jr. is apparently one of them.

Spurrier Jr. spent the last two seasons at Wazzu as the Cougars’ outside receivers coach. It is unclear what role he’ll have in Starkville.

Incredibly, it was actually Steve Spurrier Sr. who broke the news of his son’s new gig. He told the media at a press conference for the Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii today.

“Well, first of all, my son is no longer at Washington State — he’s at Mississippi State,” Spurrier said, via 247Sports. “Coach Leach, as most people know, got the job at Mississippi State. He’s taken at least five or six — I’m not sure how many — assistant coaches with him to Starkville. So he’s there now.”

Prior to joining Leach’s staff in 2018, Spurrier Jr. was the assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach at Western Kentucky in 2017. He held an off-field role on Bob Stoops’ staff at Oklahoma in 2016.

From 2005-15, Spurrier Jr. was the wide receivers coach at South Carolina, working under his father.