Steve Spurrier Has New Message For The Big Ten Conference

The Big Ten Conference announced on Tuesday that it has postponed all fall sports, with the hopes of playing football in the spring. Steve Spurrier is hoping the conference will change its mind.

The former Florida and South Carolina head coach appeared on The Paul Finebaum Show on Wednesday afternoon.

Spurrier, who won a national title at Florida in 1996, said he hopes that the Big Ten will reverse its course and play.

“With three of the Power Five conferences ready to play, I think we can have college football,” Spurrier said Wednesday. “I really do. If we have to watch on television, so be it. These guys are pretty safe. They really are, Paul. It reminds me of the movie, ‘The Longest Yard,’ with Burt Reynolds and all of those guys. Right now, the college football players, they are the prisoners. They’ve got nowhere to go but to practice and back to their cell, or their dorm and eat together. That’s the way all of these teams have been living for the last couple of months or so.

“I believe they all have a right and deserve to go play the game. They want to play; they want to compete against the other guys. Most people nowadays live, let’s say, 80 years and these young men have four years to play college football. You’d hate to miss one here and there if you don’t have to. I hope something can be worked out that the Big Ten could come back. Because only three conferences playing would be a little unusual.”

It seems highly unlikely that the Big Ten will change its mind. The conference seems to be committed to the idea of a spring season, possibly beginning in January.

The ACC, Big 12 and SEC, meanwhile, are plowing forward to a fall season. They are currently scheduled to begin play in late September.