Former college football head coach Steve Spurrier doesn’t like the decisions made by the Big Ten and Pac-12 to move the fall football season to the spring of 2021.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 have a logistical nightmare on their hands. Moving the season to the spring poses plenty of issues the conference will have to sort out. Spurrier thinks there’s one major concern surrounding the decisions.

By moving the football season to the spring of 2021, the Big Ten and Pac-12 cut into the time of the college basketball season. Spurrier believes that’s a major issue, not to mention there’s no guarantee the COVID-19 pandemic will be gone by winter.

Spurrier admitted his concerns surrounding the decisions made by the Big Ten and Pac-12 during The Paul Finebaum Show on Wednesday.

“I don’t like that. I think that time of the year belongs to basketball,” Spurrier said, via 247Sports. “In hindsight, we may have looked back and maybe could have played the March Madness with no fans. I think that had a chance back then, because we aren’t that much better off, if we are better off, with the virus. The amount of positives that they’re turning up all the time. This thing’s not going away and I’m not sure it’s going to go away in January or February. I wish we’d all play and go from there.”

Spurrier’s not wrong. His concerns are valid. But the health and safety of student-athletes far outweighs the overall issues with a spring football season.

After all, there’s no guarantee a spring football season will even be played.

There’s always the possibility the pandemic worsens by the time a spring football season would be played.

It’ll be interesting to monitor the progress of other Power Five conferences as they move forward with the 2020 fall season.